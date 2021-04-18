Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Drops By 35.4%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $34.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

