Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Drops By 25.8%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 399,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,860. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.