Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Grows By 38.6%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXTD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

