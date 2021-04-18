Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Increases By 49.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PZRIF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.41. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

