Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Decreases By 33.3%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADB stock remained flat at $$52.00 on Friday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.