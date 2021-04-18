Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Declines By 23.9%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rediff.com India stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,000. Rediff.com India has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

