Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Grows By 42.4%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

SASDY stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. SAS AB has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

