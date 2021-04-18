Short Interest in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases By 70.6%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of TGSGY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske raised TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pareto Securities downgraded TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

