Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Decreases By 23.7%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ZYNE opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

