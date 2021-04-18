Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMEGF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

