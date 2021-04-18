Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Short Interest Update

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

