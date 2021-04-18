Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,678.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.53 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

