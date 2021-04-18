Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $257.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

