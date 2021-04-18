Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

