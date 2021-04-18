Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $255.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.