Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 836 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 3,196,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.