Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.82 and a 52-week high of $323.40.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.80.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

