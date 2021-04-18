Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $399.00. 1,176,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average of $373.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.