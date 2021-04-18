Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $100,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.52. 289,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average of $184.86. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.