Signature Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

