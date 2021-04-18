Signature Wealth Management Group Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,238,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260,574. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.79.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.