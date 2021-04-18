SimpliFi Inc. Sells 332 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

