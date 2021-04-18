Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

GIS opened at $61.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

