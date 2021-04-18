Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,857.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

