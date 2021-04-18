Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 56.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,220.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

