Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.60 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

