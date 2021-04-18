Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 9,625 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

