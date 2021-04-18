Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,980 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

