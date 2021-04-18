Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

