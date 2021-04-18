SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 362,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

