SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

