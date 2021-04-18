SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €56.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €48.00 ($56.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.26. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.37.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

