SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMCAY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 47,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,351. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

