Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,169. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

