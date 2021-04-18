Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of SOI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

