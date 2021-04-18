Sologenic Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Sologenic has a total market cap of $378.48 million and $3.28 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00278239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.00727455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,550.58 or 0.99756591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00849413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,530 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

