SonoCoin Price Reaches $0.0824 on Exchanges (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $63,731.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00721970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.99 or 1.00019441 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.00840166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io.

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

