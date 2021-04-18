Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 737 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 737 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

FB stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

