Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

