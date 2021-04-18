SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,068 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.