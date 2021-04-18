SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $89.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.