Spectrum Market Capitalization Hits $42,099.82 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $42,099.82 and $1,656.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.57 or 0.00487919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

