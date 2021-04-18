Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of SR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 191.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

