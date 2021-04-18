Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

