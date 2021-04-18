Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.65 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.56 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

