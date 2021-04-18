Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 6,900 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 222.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

