Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 5,825 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.11% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.47 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -176.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

