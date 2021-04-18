SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.56% of SPX worth $62,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

