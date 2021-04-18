Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 25,247 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $38.93 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $395,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $740,998.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

