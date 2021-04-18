Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

